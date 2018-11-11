Daniel WiethornJan. 27, 1923 - Nov. 9, 2018Daniel Wiethorn passed away Friday night Nov. 9, 2018, at the age of 95. Visitation will be 6 to 7 P.M. Monday Nov. 12, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor August Ristow officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park, under the direction of Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Mr. Wiethorn was born Jan. 27, 1923 in Crawford, Texas, the son of the late Gustav Fredrich William and Minnie Fredericke (Witt) Wiethorn, and was a 1941 graduate of McGregor High School. His first job was driving an 18 wheel oil tanker for Manske Oil Company in 1945, when he married Edna Eleanor Fenske June 2, 1945, in Waco, Texas. She accompanied him through life for 63 years. He was employed by the Veteran's Administration in Waco from 1945 to 1947 when they moved to Dallas. In 1957, he began work as a computer analyst for Arco Oil Company which was later know as British Petroleum, of which he retired from in 1982.Church, family and work were his priorities. Until his recent fall this past October, he was still keeping all the books for Trinity Lutheran Church.Daniel was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna, Oct. 31, 2008; and sister, Laverne Wiethorn.Survivors include his brother, Gus Wiethorn, Jr. and wife Joyce Hennig Wiethorn; and many nieces and nephews.For those desiring, the family has suggested Trinity Lutheran Church, for memorial contributions.The family expresses their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff of Regent Care Center and Interim Hospice for their compassion and caring service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
