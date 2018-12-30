Charlotte WieseJan. 11, 1934 - Dec. 27, 2018Charlotte Nannette Wiese, 84, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018, after a sudden illness. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 31, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th Street, Waco, with her grandson, Trey Smith, officiating. The family will receive visitors from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Charlotte was born on January 11, 1934 to Cecil and Agnes (Vana) Eskew. She married Roy F. Wiese in 1958 and, together, they raised three daughters, Kathy, Joy, and Suanne. She was a staunch advocate of animal rights and was one of the leaders of an effort in the 1970s that resulted in improved conditions and policies at the local animal shelter. In the years that followed, she cared for hundreds of stray animals and made sure no animal in her neighborhood went without food.Over her career, she worked in both the legal and medical professions, owned an antique shop with her sister, and ultimately retired from the V.A. Regional Office. In addition, she was a multi-talented woman who had a variety of interests during her life, including gardening, antiquing, refinishing furniture, and watching movies. She enjoyed playing games and especially enjoyed her trips to the casino with her sisters. She was a voracious reader and instilled a love of reading in her daughters.Charlotte was fiercely independent, a maker of her own decisions, and an unrelenting believer in the power of the human spirit. She was a champion of the underdog and fought hard for those who could not fight for themselves.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy; infant son, Roy Jr.; two brothers, Ralph "Son" Eskew and Wayburn "Babe" Eskew; and two sisters, Virginia Magee and Mary Jane Manning.She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Wiese of Waco, Joy Leffingwell and husband Tom of Allen, and Suanne Smith and partner Mark Greenberg of Dallas; three grandchildren, Trey Smith, Ashley Leffingwell, and Shelby Leffingwell; great-grandchild, Jordyn Smith; sister, Lynda Wilkins; brother Donald "Snooky" Eskew; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, all of whom will dearly miss her.The family would like to thank the first responders and her caregivers at St. Catherine's Hospice Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas or to St. Catherine's Hospice Center.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
