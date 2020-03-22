Margie Wiedemann Jan. 25, 1941 - March 15, 2020 Margie Jean Smith Wiedemann, 79, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Graveside services were on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Clover Hill Cemetery, Lott, Texas, with Charlie Thomason officiating. Margie Jean Smith was born January 25, 1941, to B.W. (Bill) and Etta Smith in Ballinger, Texas. She married the love of her life, Henry Charles Wiedemann, on August 15, 1959. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Margie was a member of New Road Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John W. (Sonny) Smith; nephew, Johnny Trotter. Margie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Henry Wiedemann; daughter, Teresa Turpin and husband, John, of Tehuacana; grandchildren, Morgan Newnam and husband, Brett, of Georgetown, Taylor Turpin and Kynzee Watson, both of Robinson; great-grandchildren, Camille, Lucy, and Titus Newnam; sister, Bettye Trotter of Marlin; nieces and nephews, Jenny Trotter, Brooke Nelson, Steve Trotter, Kathy Trotter, Kimberly and James Martin; great-nieces and nephew, Luke and Maia Martin, Samantha Whitney, Gracelyn and Gunner Whitney; and her special kitty cat, Belle. Margie loved to cook and had a huge collection of cookbooks. When she was younger, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and needlepoint. Margie loved being outdoors working in her vegetable garden and took great pride in a beautiful yard full of colorful flowers. Margie loved her family fiercely and was overjoyed to become a Memaw to her precious granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She was a strong determined woman and fought long and hard to overcome her many health challenges. Margie endeared herself to so many of her health care workers. She always had a chuckle to share with them even in the midst of her pain. The family would sincerely like to thank the many health care professionals and special friends who loved and cared for her. Her infectious laugh and signature "hugs and kisses" will always be remembered fondly. 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.' (2 Timothy 4:7) Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
