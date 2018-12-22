Viola Buro WiecheringSept. 22, 1928 - Dec. 19, 2018Viola Buro Wiechering, 90, of McGregor, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor.Mrs. Wiechering was born on September 22, 1928, in Hallsberg, Texas, to Charles Buro and Lillie Lehde Buro. She was a graduate of Hallsberg High School. Viola married Harold Wiechering on December 17, 1947 in Waco and they became lifetime residents of McGregor. She worked as a bookkeeper for The First National Bank in McGregor, for many years and she loved square dancing, sewing, needlework, her Church, and her family and friends.Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Harold; brother, Richard Buro; and sister, Edna Dieterich.Viola is survived by her sons, David and wife, Judy, and Gary and wife, Lora; granddaughters, Celeste Frucht, Kari Fleuriet and husband, Kenneth, Cherie Wiechering, and Pamela Palm and husband, Daniel; great-grandsons, Matthew Fleuriet, Kyle Wiechering, and Cameron Frucht; great-granddaughters, Nikki Fleuriet, Emma Frucht, and Natalie Palm; and brother, Larry Buro and wife, JoAnn.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
