Dorothy WidnerJan. 3, 1929 - Nov. 4, 2018Dorothy Ann "Dottie" deGuerin Hepler Widner, of Waco, Texas, passed away in Houston, Texas, at Methodist Hospital West on November 4, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Dr. Randall Perry officiating. Dottie was born in San Benito, Texas, January 3, 1929. She was the older of two children born to Pirtle Jefferson deGeurin and Virginia Cooper deGeurin. At an early age she moved with her family to Kerrville, Texas. Dottie graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville. She also attended Baylor University, where she received both her bachelor and master degrees in education.In 1947, Dottie married Henry Ed Hepler. They moved to Waco where their only child, Jonny Jefferson Hepler, was born in 1949. Mr. Hepler died in 1983. They were married for 36 years. In 1985, she married William Andrew Richard Widner. They were married for 23 years. Dottie taught elementary school for the Waco ISD for 28 years. She taught at North Waco Elementary, South Waco Elementary, and Kendrick Elementary.Dottie was an avid bridge player and participated in several bridge groups. She was always the "life of the party." She loved dancing, traveling, and going on cruises. She especially loved reading to her students, but her "big love" was Elvis Presley. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Daughters of the Nile, Ridgewood Country Club and the Baylor Club.She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; and her second husband.She is survived by her brother, Pirtle J. deGeurin of Houston; her son, Jonny Jefferson Hepler of Austin; her grandson, Jon Edward Browning Hepler of Houston; one niece, two nephews, and a host of grand nephews.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Susan G. Koman Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
