Maryellen Hook WibleDec. 6, 1922 - Feb. 28, 2019Maryellen Hook Wible, 96, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A memorial service celebrating a life lived well will be at 1 p.m., Friday, March 8, in the chapel at Highland Baptist Church. A visitation will precede the service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.Maryellen was born December 6, 1922 in Denver, CO, to George and Grace Hook. She graduated from Denver University. She was married to Howard Wible on Dec. 12, 1943, a marriage that lasted 72 years. Mary and Howard had 3 sons in Baltimore, Md., where Howard worked for General Electric.In 1956 the family moved to Fort Worth for Howard to attend Seminary. It was here that Mary began understanding the importance of making disciples. She taught Sunday school, led the WMU, worked with the youth and opened her home to countless Bible Studies, prayer gatherings, counseling sessions and other events that pointed people to Jesus.As a couple, Mary and Howard mentored hundreds of people who saw them as a spiritual mother and father. They loved to travel, visiting every continent and encouraging missionaries all over the world. In 2004, Mary and Howard moved to Waco to invest in their lasting legacy -- family. She attended sporting events, choir and theater programs, graduations -- anything family. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids can attest to her dedication to and love of family. Mom was an example to everyone of how to love Jesus through every stage of life.Survivors: Left to remember her legacy are; sons, Speedy and wife, Elaine, Danny and wife, Melissa, and Mark and wife, Laurie, all of Waco. Grandchildren include Matthew and wife, Dawn, Joshua and wife, Marleene, Owen and wife, Alexa, Emily Noblett and husband, Tyler, Andrew and wife, Emily, Aaron and wife, Kelsie, Luke and wife Abi, Jon and wife, Suzie, Joy Smallwood and husband, Jared, and Noah. Great-grandkids are Levi, Jude, Titus, Mia, Caleb, Elli, Micah, Abigail, Jadon, Joelle and Davis.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to International Hoops for Hope or Heart of Texas Field Guides.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
