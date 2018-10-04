Marie Blackburn WhittDec. 18, 1921 - Oct. 2, 2018Marie Blackburn Whitt, 96, of Chilton, passed away, Tuesday, October 2, 2018, in Waco, TX. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 5, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Chilton Cemetery, 164 CR 493, Chilton, TX, with Rev. Andy Kilpatrick officiating.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

