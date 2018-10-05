Marie Blackburn WhittDec. 18, 1921 - Oct. 2, 2018Marie Blackburn Whitt, of Chilton, passed into the House of her Lord and Savior October 2, 2018. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 5, at the Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, TX 76706. Services will follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 6, at Chilton Cemetery, 164 CR 493 in Chilton.Born December 18, 1921, Marie spent her early years in Mooreville and Chilton, in Falls County. She married Edward Whitt in July, 1941, beginning a treasured marital bond spanning 67 years. They began their new life together and spent the next 21 years in Texas City, TX until 1962 when they relocated to Chilton. Throughout her lifetime she was devoted to her Church, her family and service to the communities in which she lived. She was a special person and friend to all who knew her and she treasured those relationships. Today she is reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 67 years, Edward, and family members who preceded her in passing. A new star shines bright in Heaven as another Angel has received her wings.Surviving family members include four children, Scott Whitt, Lana Mills and spouse Paul, Gary Whitt and spouse Rhonda, and Grant Whitt and spouse Sherri, and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her family also includes; brother, Don Blackburn and spouse, Delores; sister, Pat Blackburn Taylor; and each of the family members of those brothers and sisters who preceded her in passing.The family wishes to extend a special thanks to each of you who knew and befriended our Mother.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.