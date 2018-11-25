Tobias L. Whitt-BonnerOct. 27, 2017 - Nov. 20, 2018Tobias L. Whitt-Bonner, of Hubbard, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, Texas. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 26, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Tobias was born October 27, 2017, in Waco, Texas. He is survived by his parents, Aaron Bonner and Allison Whitt-Bonner; grandparents, Bonnie Greenleaf, Chad Whitt, Renee Bommarito-Whitt, Krystal Grant-Miller and Todd Castro, and Jon Grant; great-grandfather, Lonnie Miller; along with numerous aunts and uncles.Tobias was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Liana Coultar, Gloria and Robert Pullin, and Scottie Whitt; and grandfather, Timothy Bonner.Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there, I've a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine, wild and free. Playing tag with the wind while I'm waiting for thee.An angel in the Book of Life wrote down our baby's birth – She whispered as she closed the book, "Too beautiful for earth."Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.