Louise Whitson
Dec. 14, 1933 - May 26, 2020
Mrs. Betty Louise Whitson, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Waco Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to Noon, Friday, May 29, at the funeral home.
Louise was born on December 14, 1933, to Dillard and Emma Lee (Burns) Nall in Bradshaw, Texas. She graduated from Midland High in 1952 and attended one year at McMurry College in Abilene, Texas. Louise married the love of her life, Richard A. Whitson, Jr., on August 27, 1955, who preceded her in death June 2, 2000. She worked in the oil industry as a secretary in Midland until moving to Waco in 1970. The family joined First United Methodist Church of Waco where she was most recently a member of the New Beginnings Class. During her years in Waco, she worked as a Bookkeeper for United Church Directories, National Diversified, Extraco Bank, and Ministry Architects. Louise was an avid Bridge player and played with the same group over 50 years.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Wilma Endsley; brother, Carroll Nall, Sr.; and in-laws, Otis Ratliff, Peggy and Albert Lindley.
Survivors include her son, Richard (Rick) A. Whitson, III, of Keller, TX; daughter, Susan DeVries and husband, Mark, of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Richard Adam DeVries and wife, Sara, Debbie Wince and husband, Trey, and Leigh DeVries and wife, Jenni; great-grandchildren, Parish DeVries, Nealy DeVries, Liam Wince, Jack Wince; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ratliff and Mae Spencer; brothers-in-law, Tom Spencer and Morris Endsley; as well as 17 nieces and nephews. Finally, her special four legged friend, Pepper.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry, Nashville, TN (where grandson, Adam, is a Pastor), Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry, Bryn Mawr, PA (where granddaughter, Leigh, is a Pastor), and First United Methodist Waco.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.