Valeria WhitneyAug. 6, 1934 - Nov. 14, 2018Valeria Whitney, age 84, of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away on November 14, 2018, at her residence surrounded by family. Funeral services are pending at Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

