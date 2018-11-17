Valeria WhitneyAug. 6, 1934 - Nov. 14, 2018Valeria Whitney, age 84, of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away on November 14, 2018, at her residence surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 18, at the Valley Mills First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Lanes Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, November 17, at the Valley Mills First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Cayote UMC, Mosheim Community Center, Bosque County Collection or the American Cancer Society.Born Valeria Lee Mathews on August 6, 1934, to James Leonard and Ida A. H. (Ziegelt) Mathews in the Mosheim community. Valeria attended school in Mosheim and she graduated in 1951. She attended church at Lanes Chapel where she married Raymond Whitney on February 24, 1952. After marriage, they lived in the Cayote community where they raised their family. She practiced her faith as a member of the Cayote UMC.Valeria was compassionate, loving and devoted to her family and the care of others. When her younger child was school age, she attended the Goodall-Witcher School of Nursing in Clifton, Texas in 1979. This venture allowed her to broaden her compassion for others by pursuing her dream of becoming a Licensed Vocational Nurse. With nursing as a career and being a full-time mother, she also intently supported her husband, Raymond in his various church and public service commitments, often behind the scenes.Independently, she was involved with the early American Cancer Society Crusades, Women Society Christian Society with Cayote UMC and the Bosque County Historical Commission. Besides relishing in family activities, especially her grandchildren's music and sporting events, she also enjoyed visiting others and was delighted in the beauty of nature. She loved caring for both domesticated and wild animals, working in her yard with her flowers and nurturing her charm of hummingbirds. Valeria had a wonderful sense of humor.Valeria was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jared Whitney; sister, Betty Arnold and husband, Erich; sister, Mary Alice Crawford; sister-in-law, Joyce Whitney; and brother-in-law, Eugene Wortham.She will be greatly missed by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Whitney; one daughter, Sharon Whitney of Waco, Texas; five sons, Don Whitney and wife, Carolyn, of Clifton, Texas, Mike Whitney and wife, Cindyann, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Bryon Whitney and wife, Angie, Randall Whitney and wife, Jolinda, of Valley Mills, Texas, and Curtis Whitney and wife, Charlsie, of Hewitt, Texas; grandchildren: Jeremy, Jason, Jaime, and Joshua Whitney and wife, Adriana, Sean and Mickey Whitney, Miles Whitney and wife, Dana, Lace Whitney Stanley and husband, John, Ellen, Elizabeth, and Jed Whitney, Jason Hicks, Julie Hicks Canales and husband, Carl, and Jordan Hicks Delaney and husband, Kevin; great-grandchildren: Celis and Calina Whitney, Wyatt and Ty Whitney, Joseph and Annabelle Stanley, Jackson and Sydney Canales, Riley, Finn, and Beckett Delaney; brother, James Mathews and wife, Velma; sister-in-law, Jean Whitney Wortham; brothers-in-law, Jodie Whitney and wife, Rosanna, Wayne Whitney and wife, Sandy, and Glenn Crawford. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.The family would like to express a special thanks to Baylor Scott & White Hospice and to Wanda Cummings for their special care for the past 17 months.Please join us in remembering Valeria by signing our guest book at www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.