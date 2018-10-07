Corinne Hicks WhitleyAug. 9, 1918 - Oct. 4, 2018Mrs. Corinne Hicks Whitley, age 100, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, October 8, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 8 at Waco Memorial Park in Waco with Chaplain Danny Tomlinson officiating.Corinne was born on August 9, 1918 to Robert and Lora (Sanders) Hicks in Wolfe City, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Robinson. Corinne married the love of her life, Claude Whitley, on November 14, 1935 in Hollis Oklahoma and they celebrated 60 years together before his passing. She was a homemaker. Corinne enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandson. She also enjoyed traveling in the Rocky Mountains. She was a great cook and enjoyed baking bread and pies which she shared with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Claude Whitley; daughters, infant Claudia Whitley and Jeanette Turner; infant great-grandson, Kevin DeRosa; sisters, Wanda Woods and Minnie Blansit; brother, Albert Hicks; and step-mother, Annabelle Goodwin.Survivors include her son, Mitchell Whitley, of Robinson; granddaughters, Kathleen Markwardt and husband, Gary of Robinson, Rebecca DeRosa and husband, Mike of Hewitt; and grandson Mark Turner and wife, Kristy of Robinson; great-grandchildren, Aaron Markwardt and wife, Clemence, Lora Tepe and husband, Justin, David Markwardt, Brian DeRosa, Eric DeRosa, Kirsten Loudermilk and husband, Mike, Karoline Turner, Emma Korinne Turner; great great-grandson, Parker Tepe; sister, Jettie Huff; brothers, Robert Hicks and Perry Hicks; and step-sister, Virginia DeShazo.The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels and Providence Hospice for the loving care and support given Corinne during her last days.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
