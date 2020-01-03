Robert Whiting, Jr.Sept. 30, 1974 - Dec. 26, 2019Robert Eli Whiting Jr, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, at Spring Street Baptist Church, 1119 Spring St., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

