Theresa Regina WhiteheadOct. 20, 1934 - Sept. 25, 2018Theresa Regina Whitehead, 83, of Waco, passed away, Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, September 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Brother Lester Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 27, at the funeral home.Theresa was born, October 20, 1934, to Frank Anthony and Mollie (Ingram) Casper. She graduated in January of 1953 from Waco High School. Theresa went immediately to work at William Cameron where she worked for 15 years. She married Wayne Whitehead on September 12, 1958 and they enjoyed over fifty-five years together before his passing in 2014. Theresa was a member of Concord Baptist Church for over 50 years. She had a generous spirit that worked tirelessly doing for others. Theresa was loved by so many because she loved so well.Theresa was preceded in death by her husband; Wayne Whitehead; parents; brother, Billy Frank Casper; and sister, Mary Mohan.She is survived by her daughters, Tammie Boisjoli and husband, Ron, and Tracye Stevens and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Brady Wayne Boisjoli, Austin and Carsyn Stevens; sister, Betty Blain; brother, Paul Casper; as well as nieces and nephews who were a very special part of her life.The family would like to give a special thanks to Ericka Ballard at Providence Hospital, the nurses on 3 east, and Providence Hospice for all of their care.Memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 4412 Concord Rd, Waco, Texas, 76712.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
