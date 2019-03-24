Wanda Elaine WhiteSept. 19, 1930 - March 21, 2019Wanda Elaine Hodges White passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, in Colleyville, Texas.Wanda Hodges was born in Quanah, Texas and grew up in Irving. She attended North Texas State Teacher's College (now the University of North Texas in Denton), where she majored in music and met and married Sid White. After their marriage, Sid's work took them to Las Vegas, NM where Wanda completed her music degree at Highlands University. Sid and Wanda lived in a succession of Texas cities, including Midland, Abilene, Austin, Amarillo, Richardson, Houston and Dallas, for his work in sales and later education for IBM Corporation. On his retirement they relocated to Temple. At each stop on their journey together, they established deep and strong roots in the churches of their community, including First Baptist Church Midland, First Baptist Amarillo, First Baptist Church Dallas, Tallowood Baptist Church Houston, First Baptist Church Richardson, and First Baptist Church Temple. Wanda devoted her time and energy unreservedly to her family, and to the church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, worked in the nursery, led children's choirs, volunteered in Vacation Bible School and was a part of the Women's Missionary Union. Missions and ministry were an integral part of Wanda's life. It would be difficult to imagine a woman more dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, or to her Christian faith. She was a sweet-spirited lady who loved singing, playing the piano, ministering to others and being surrounded by family and friends.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Sid; father, Charles Thomas Hodges; mother, Georgia Mingus Hodges; brother, Wayne Hodges; and grandson, Curtis White.Survivors include sons, Mark White and wife Jonda, of Austin, and Gary White and wife Sandy, of Dallas; daughter, Suzanne Patterson and husband Scott, of Waco; grandsons, Bryan White, and Brandon and Garrett Patterson; step-grandsons, Rob, Michael, and Greg Crawford; and great-grandchildren, Kristen, Blake, and Bailey White.The family would like to express deep gratitude to all the staff at Living Springs Village Memory Care for their loving and dedicated care given to Wanda.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or a ministry of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
