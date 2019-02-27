Ronald WhiteAug. 31, 1951 - Feb. 22, 2019Ronald Edward White passed away unexpectedly in his home Friday, February 22, 2019.Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Bosque County. Visitation will be 11:00 am to service time on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home.Ronald was born on August 31, 1951 in Salinas, CA to Edward and Frances (Black) White. Ron loved to tell stories and entertain those around him. Ron's famous for saying, "I'll call ya back!" He was a native Choctaw Indian.He is survived by his life companion, Karen Rape; his children: Edward White and his wife, Heather, and Ronda White; his grandchildren, Cortney, Makayla, Kaitlin, Josie, Cross White, and Jaden Silva; his great-grandchild, Briella White; his siblings, Janie McCarter, Kenneth White, Lori Garrison and Karen White; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Frances White; his beloved wife, Judy (Williams) White who lost her battle with brain cancer in 1992; his siblings, Michael and Daniel White, and Deborah Barber; his grandchildren, Lily Ann White, Trinity White-Loa and Traestin White.Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
