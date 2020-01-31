Hazel WhiteJuly 7, 1957 - Jan. 25, 2020Hazel White passed away January 25, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, at McDowell F. H. Burial at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

