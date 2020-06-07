Frances White June 1, 1933 - May 24, 2020 Frances M. White passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. A private service was held and she was laid to rest at Dew Cemetery, alongside her husband and daughter. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
