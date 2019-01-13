Doyle Wayne WhiteJan. 25, 1942 - Jan. 10, 2019Doyle White, 76, of Waco, died Thursday, January 10, 2019, at his residence.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 15, at Rosemound Cemetery, with Senior Pastor Larry Krueger officiating.Doyle was born January 25, 1942, in Waco, to Doyle Jack White and Sweetie Fitzgerald White. He attended Waco High and then went to work for Gross-Yowell in Waco retiring after 50 years of service. He married Dorothy Pack on May 19, 1962. Doyle enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waco.He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, and a brother.Doyle is survived by his wife, Dorothy White; son, Floyd White; daughter, Dorothy Maxwell; six grandchildren, Victoria and husband, Sean, Tori, Jacob, Michael, Daytona and Adalyn; and five great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Ln, Waco 76705Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
