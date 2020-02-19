Albert G. WhiteNov. 17, 1929 - Feb. 18, 2020Albert Gaylord "A.G." White, 90, of Keller, Texas, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.The graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Oakwood Cemetery. The Reverend Ron Durham will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
