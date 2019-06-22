Ewell Dwaine WheatleyApril 2, 1939 - June 18, 2019Ewell Dwaine Wheatley, 80, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully went to be with his Lord after a 10 year struggle with frontal temporal lobe dementia and a recent re-occurrence of kidney cancer.Dwaine was born April 2, 1939, in Maypearl, Texas, to Vera and Ewell Wheartly. He had perfect attendance in the Waxahachie schools from kindergarten through graduation. He continued his education at East Texas State University, earning a B.A. in Business. He joined the Marine Corp and attained the rank of Captain. In his service, he was a supply officer during the Cuban missile crisis.December 22, 1961, he married Linda McClendon. They have two children, Karen born in 1963 and Kyle in 1968. Professionally, Dwaine was in sales and later a fund-raising executive. During his career, he worked for Baylor University, Buckner's Baptist Benevolences, St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. His work moved them from Corsicana to Waco to Garland, then out to Phoenix, and back to Dallas. He retired in Whitney, Texas.Dwaine was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda; daughter, Karen and husband, Neal Trowbridge; son, Kyle and wife, Mellony; brother, Mike and wife, Betty; along with his six grandchildren, Cameron, Corban, and Catherine Lee, and Tyler and Andrew Wheatley; and niece, Susan Wheatley and her children, Madi and Cayson.Dwaine chose to donate his body to the McGovern Medical School in Houston.The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Dwaine's caregivers, Andrea Vielma, the staff at Wesley Woods Care Center, Ridgecrest Nursing Home, and Interim Hospice.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
