Meldene WhartonSept. 1, 1930 - June 30, 2019Mildred Meldene (White) Wharton, of Groesbeck, went home to Glory on Sunday, June 30, 2019.Visitation will begin at 1:00 Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Groesbeck.The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, at the Church of Christ, Groesbeck. Burial will follow in Ft. Parker Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

