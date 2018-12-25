Margie Ruth WhartonMar. 20, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2018Mrs. Margie Ruth Wharton, 91 of Austin, formerly of Waco, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

