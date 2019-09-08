David WhartonSept. 2, 1950 - Aug. 30, 2019David Wharton, age 68, of Waco, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.David was born September 2, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas the son of William and Mary (Walker) Wharton. He was a 1967 graduate of Connally High School near the old Connally Air Force Base. David served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He then re-enlisted with the United States Marines serving at the Birmingham Vehicle Depot before being discharged at the rank of sergeant. Following his release from the military, he went to work for Baylor University, Waco Construction Company, for his sister Becky in Irving, and then he farmed for Steve before retiring in 2014. David enjoyed taking care of his dogs, working with building steel, driving his tractor, fishing and loved his peace and quiet time. He was known as a very kind person.David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keever Wharton; and sister, Peggy Ann James.Survivors include his son, Matthew Wharton of Waco; a brother, Harold "Mike" Newman and wife, Sandra of Montgomery; two sisters, Lee Anna Rogers of Mary Ester, FL and Rebecca Telatnyk and husband, George of Italy; the mother of his son, Gloria Wodruff; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
