Bradley WestfallJune 26, 1979 - Feb. 23, 2019Bradley Glenn Westfall, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.Services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the funeral home.Brad was born June 26, 1979 in Irving, Texas. He was manager of the family ranch for the past 14 years.He is survived by his mother and step-father, Dolly Ann and Craig Graham; his children, Matthew, Akaiya and Kira LeAnn; and his brother, Johnny Hancock.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

