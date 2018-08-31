Florene WesterfieldFebruary 24, 1925 - August 30, 2018Florene Westerfield, 93, of Clifton, formally of Crawford, passed away early Thursday morning. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 1, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 31, at Cole Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, PO Box 98, Crawford, TX 76638.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

