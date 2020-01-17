Louis WestAug. 13, 1937 - Jan. 12, 2020Louis West passed away January 12, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at Toliver Chapel B.C. Burial at Central TX Veterans Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louis West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

