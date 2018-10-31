Leroy Wernette, Sr.May 27, 1926 - October 25, 2018Mr. Leroy Wernette, Sr., 92, of Waco, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 31, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with Father Ryan Higdon officiating. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 30, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Leroy was born, May 27, 1926, to Lee Arnold and Albina (Krenmueller) Wernette in Dunlay, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco and member of St. Louis Catholic Church. Leroy served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS Braden. He married the love of his life, Velma Rose Jungman October 7, 1947. They had 67 wonderful years of marriage together. He worked for Cutler Implement and John Deere in several cities in Central Texas. Leroy enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family and relatives.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Velma Wernette; son, Robert Wernette.Survivors include his son, Leroy Wernette, Jr. and Pat of Austin; daughters, Verna Washburn of Temple, Vera Martin of Grosebeck, and Sharon Erwin of Austin; son, Paul Wernette and Tarvah of Riesel; daughter, Nancy Bullard and Rod of Round Rock; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
