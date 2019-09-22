Neal William WellsOctober 15, 1928 - September 20, 2019Neal Wells, 90, of Waco, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Westview Manor Nursing Home in McGregor, Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 23. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Neal was born October 15, 1928 in the China Spring, Texas area to Bill and Annie Wells. Neal lived at several places around Texas including Valley Mills and Waco. Neal married Mary Clapper Wells on April 16, 1951. Neal and Mary had two children, Bonnie Sue Wells Lina and Ronnie Carol Wells. Neal worked and retired from General Tire. While working there, Neal built and inspected tires.Neal enjoyed life and always had a smile on his face. He loved to tell stories and laugh. Neal and Mary liked to go fishing and would spend time around Lake Waco. After he retired, Neal and Mary would go to garage sales. Neal would buy old lawn mowers and other small engine yard equipment. He would rebuild, repair, and resell this equipment. Neal loved to, in his words, "tinker around in the back yard." Later in his life, Neal would buy and collect old pocket watches and clocks.Neal was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents, Bill and Annie Wells; and his son, Ronnie Wells.Neal is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Lina and her husband, Ray; one grandchild, Kelsey Batchelor of Flower Mound and husband, Ryan; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Charlie, and Theo Batchelor.Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, Waco, Texas 76706.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
