Mary Lois WellsAug. 25, 1932 - May 19, 2019Mary Wells, 86, of Waco, passed away Sunday, May 18, 2019, at Westview Manor Nursing Home in McGregor, TX. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Mary was born August 25, 1932 in Coryell County, Texas to Jack and Maude Clapper. She lived in several places around Texas, including Coryell City. Mary married Neal Wells on April 16, 1951. Mary and Neal had two children, Bonnie Sue Wells Lina and Ronnie Carol Wells. Mary was a full-time homemaker. She and Neal loved to go to garage sales and fine bargains. Mary also loved collecting dolls. She had an extensive collection of dolls and enjoyed showing the off to her family and friends. Mary was fond of cats and would always have a fun story to share about the antics of one of these friends.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Ronnie Wells.She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Neal William Wells; daughter, Bonnie Lina and husband, Ray; one grandchild, Kelsey Batchelor and husband, Ryan, of Flower Mound; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Charlie, and Theo Batchel.Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, Waco, Texas 76706.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.