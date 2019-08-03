Pauline Hurst WelchNov. 17, 1924 - Aug. 1, 2019Pauline Hurst Welch passed away at Brookdale - Lakeshore. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dallas. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Preacher" Welch.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

