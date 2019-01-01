Jeffrey WelchJuly 23, 1954 - Dec. 16, 2018Captain Jeffrey W. Welch USNR (Retired) passed away on December 16, 2018. He was born in Long Beach, CA on July 23, 1954. He graduated from Auburn University in 1976 and was commissioned through the Navy ROTC. He served 27 years active and reserve duty. Capt. Welch was a "Desert Storm" combat veteran serving in the Pacific and Atlantic fleets. His civilian career included Raytheon in Dallas, and later as President/CEO of Hemisphere Logistics in Galveston. He served as The Department of State's US Embassy Bagdad Senior Ports Advisor, and a military advisor to the Afghan Army. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary; son, Brian Welch (Ashlyn) of Dallas; son, Keith Welch (Kirsten) of Lubbock; granddaughters, Sophia, Penelope, Genevieve, Tabitha, Juliet, Vivien, and Adeline; brother, Victor Welch, and sister, Andrea Witzig. He will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene with full military honors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
