Elton Wayne WelchJune 18, 1953 - August 11, 2018Elton Wayne Welch, of Waco, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 11, 2018, surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with cancer. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, at Timbercrest Church of Christ, 1824 E. Loop 340, Waco, TX 76705.Elton was born June 18, 1953. He loved fishing, smoking BBQ, and shooting the breeze with friends and family. He touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity, and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Tonya Goodnight Welch.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

