Elton Wayne WelchJune 18, 1953 - August 11, 2018Elton Wayne Welch, of Waco, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 11, 2018, surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with cancer. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, at Timbercrest Church of Christ, 1824 E. Loop 340, Waco, TX 76705.Elton was born June 18, 1953. He loved fishing, smoking BBQ, and shooting the breeze with friends and family. He touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity, and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Tonya Goodnight Welch.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.