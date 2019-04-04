Marsha WeissJanuary 31, 1947 - April 2, 2019Marsha "Boo Boo" Weiss, age 72, of McGregor, passed away early Tuesday morning April 2, 2019. Visitation was from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. The memorial service followed the visitation with Lindsey Luedeker officiating.Mrs. Weiss was born January 31, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Martha Grace (Jessup) Novacic. At an early age her father passed away. Martha later married Clyde Delbert Lewton. The family moved to Dallas where Marsha attended school in North Dallas.Marsha and Billy met while working together at Specialty Container Corp in Dallas and on February 18, 1968, they married in Dallas.Marsha enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist. She taught art classes in Hamilton for several years and also in Waco. She also enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, shopping and online gaming where she made many friends across the nation. Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Billy Weiss; son, Paul Weiss; two daughters, Jamie Jensen and Matt Shoesmith, and Tammy and Ray Valdez; sister, Patricia Johnson; eleven grandchildren, Amanda, Chad, Brittany, Chistopher, Boone, Victoria, Summer, Justin, Bella, Raymundo, and Marc Anthony; and ten great grandchildren.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com for condolences and fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
