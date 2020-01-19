Heath WeirJan. 22, 1978 - Jan. 2, 2020Heath Allen Weir, 41, of Waco, Texas passed away, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas, surrounded by family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Timbercrest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Drive, Waco, TX 76705.Heath was born January 22, 1978, in Lubbock, Texas, to David and Shirley Weir. He attended LaVega High School and Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas. On January 18, 2001, he married Amanda Kay Weir in Waco. Heath worked as a maintenance and electrical technician for the majority of his life. He spent most of his weekends fishing, restoring vehicles, and enjoying time with family and friends.Heath is survived by his two children, Hailey and Chase Weir of Waco, TX; mother, Shirley Weir, of Waco, TX; brothers, Joshua Weir and wife, Jennifer, of Mt. Calm, TX, and Craig Weir and wife, Jessica, of Waco, TX; sister, Ashley Weir of Waco, TX; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, David Weir and sister, Valerie Weir.
