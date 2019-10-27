Dorothy WehmeyerNov. 3, 1925 - Oct. 23, 2019Dorothy "Dolly" Rae Wehmeyer, 93, of Waco, went to be with her heavenly Father, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Dorothy was born November 3, 1925, to Charles, Sr. and Mary (Gold) Fritsch. She worked in the fabric department at TG&Y, retiring after 25 years. She married Dan Wehmeyer on April 24, 1948. Dorothy was a long time member of Bellmead Calvary Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery, children's church and sang in the choir. More recently she attended Timber Crest Baptist Church with her family. She loved her pets, especially her Chihuahua, Holly.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Wehmeyer; her parents; and siblings Anna, Henrietta, and Charles, Jr.She is survived by her daughters, June Wehmeyer; Lana Ziegler and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Jana Ziegler; Chris Ziegler, whom she was delighted in sharing a birthday with, and his wife, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Katherine; along with several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Timber Crest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Dr, Waco, TX 76705.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

