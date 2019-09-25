Melvin Paul WegwerthSept. 7, 1931 - Sept. 23, 2019Melvin Paul Wegwerth, of Robinson, passed away on September 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 26, at St. John United Church of Christ in Robinson, with Pastor Jacob Brenton officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., in Waco.Melvin was born September 7, 1931, to Paul and Elsie in Perry, Texas. He graduated from Riesel High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Melvin married his childhood sweetheart, Ruby Mae Becker, in 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Riesel. He and Ruby celebrated 67 wonderful years together this past January. He retired from General Tire after 33 years. Through the years Melvin enjoyed waterskiing, fishing, and camping at the lake. He was an avid fan of Baylor University and the Texas Rangers. Melvin loved traveling with his son, Rick Wegwerth of Hallsburg, Texas, and wife, Arlene Wegwerth, and son, Randy Wegwerth of Sevierville, Tennessee, and wife, Imelda Wegwerth, to many National Parks. He's proud of his three granddaughters, Casidy Orand, Emory Wegwerth and Summer Wegwerth. He was their number one fan. Melvin was a faithful member of St. John UCC in Robinson for over 60 years where he served on the Church Council and played on the softball team for many years.In-laws include Betty Joyce and Gene Lebkowsky and Yvonne and Charles Mott. Pallbearers are Bobby Mulsow, Dennis Koester, Mike Denton, Bobby Lebkowsky, Brad Phillips and grandsons-in-law Ryan Orand and Will Vogelsang. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Hobbs, Mike Perry, Charlie Wright, Donald Cernosek, Terry Tacker, Roy Wegwerth, Wilford Schuetz, and the entire St. Johns UCC Softball Team. Organist will be Phil Mott. Memorials may be made to St. John's UCC in Robinson.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

