Thomas H. WedemeyerOct. 4, 1952 - June 23, 2019Thomas Hilton Wedemeyer passed away at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at Oakwood Cemetery, with The Rev. Dr. Cary Killough officiating.Tom was born October 4, 1952, in Crockett, Texas, to William and Beth Wedemeyer. He grew up in Waco and graduated from University High School in 1971. In 1976, he married Ruth Getman, also of Waco. They spent many years in Houston where they raised their family. Additionally, the family lived in College Station and Clear Lake, Texas.He graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in computer science and later received his graduate degree in special education from Texas Tech.Tom worked for Snap-On Tools, then Raytheon as a software engineer, and later as a military contractor in Afghanistan and Iraq. He ended his career as a blind rehabilitation specialist for the Veteran's Administration in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Waco, describing this as the most fulfilling job he ever had. As a lifelong student of military history, Tom had an outpouring of support and love for veterans. Many Sunday mornings, he led a Bible study for veterans who could not travel to attend one elsewhere. Tom loved studying the Bible because it works, and he enjoyed teaching and sharing it with others.Tom enjoyed trains, and rarely passed a track on a road trip that he didn't know the route or historical significance of. There will be a box of train videos available for grabs at the funeral.He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Stacy Elise Wedemeyer.Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ruth; three sons, Brian and wife, Veronica, of Clear Lake, Mark and wife, Melissa, of Woodway, and Stuart of Houston; and grandchildren, Thomas William, Lily Anne, and Penelope Lynn. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Jerri Findley; two brothers, Charlie and wife, Kay, of Fort Worth, and Phil and wife, Nancy, of Houston; brother-in-law, Ralph Getman, and wife, Marta; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Sanders and husband, Mike, and Melanie Green, and husband, Larry; and nieces and nephews, Kristin Kiseljack, Drew Wedemeyer, John Wedemeyer, Stephen Wedemeyer, David Wedemeyer, Lisa Walters, Grady Sanders, Sarah Trainer, Grant Getman, Grace Getman, David Simons, Robert Simons, and Angela Boyet.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.