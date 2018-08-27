Beth Jeffus WedemeyerJuly 17, 1919 - Aug. 12, 2018Beth Jeffus Wedemeyer, Mrs. William C., passed away on August 12, 2018, at her home in Waco, Texas. A private graveside service will take place. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 28, at the funeral home.She was born on July 17, 1919, in Houston County, Texas, to George M. and Ira Brannen Jeffus. Mrs. Wedemeyer was a descendant of early settlers of the United States and of the Republic of Texas. Following the death of her mother in 1932 when Beth was thirteen, she helped rear her older brother and four younger sisters while her father maintained a nursery and commercial honey business in Austonio, Texas, all while keeping his family together. From him, she inherited both a deep appreciation of the importance of education and a love of gardening that brought joy to her throughout her life.She graduated from Sam Houston State Teachers College on August 21, 1939, and married William C. Wedemeyer on the same day. When he was called to active military duty in June 1942, she reared their oldest son, Charles, alone until her husband returned from service in Europe in September 1945. That was the last time they were apart for any significant period until his death in December 2002. Early in her marriage she was a teacher and, in later years, served as a substitute teacher in both the Houston and Waco school systems.Beth was completely devoted to the support and nurturing of her husband and her three sons. This included reading and correcting drafts of her husband's weekly newsletter and, in later years, reading and clipping newspaper articles related to public education. She never sat still. She was constantly supportive and encouraging while insisting on some pretty high standards of behavior. She welcomed her three daughters-in-law into the family and was a positive role model for them.After William's death, Beth upped her game in visiting the sick and those she referred to as the "old folks", until she could no longer drive. She even wore pants occasionally (for the first time) and started working out at the gym, surprising all who knew her.Mrs. Wedemeyer was a committed Christian throughout her life. She and her husband were one of seven founding families of the Central Baptist Church in Crockett. After moving to Waco in 1959, they were charter members of Meadowbrook Baptist and longtime members of Columbus Avenue Baptist. When the church doors were open, they were there, not as observers but as active participants.She is predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brother, George M. Jeffus, Jr.; her sisters, Lou Grace Blount and Jane Hardy; and by her granddaughter, Stacy Elise Wedemeyer.Mrs. Wedemeyer is survived by her sons, Charles and his wife, Kay, of Ft. Worth, Phil and his wife, Nancy, of Houston, and Tom and his wife, Ruth, of Waco. Surviving grandchildren, who will serve as pallbearers, are Kristin Kiseljack and her husband, Scott, of Carrollton, Drew Wedemeyer and his wife, Ellen, of Ft. Worth, John Wedemeyer and his wife, Angi, of Allen, Stephen Wedemeyer and his wife, Jaclyn, of Houston, David Wedemeyer and his wife, Ginger, of Nashville, Brian Wedemeyer and his wife, Veronica, of Houston, Mark Wedemeyer and his wife, Melissa, of Waco, and Stuart Wedemeyer of Houston. She is also survived by her sisters, Billye Simms of Houston and Ada Myrick and her husband, Tom, of Benton, Louisiana; and by 15 great-grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
