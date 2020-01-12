Cherel WebsterOct. 26, 1959 - Jan. 5, 2020Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at West VFW 715 S, Reagan St, West TX 76691. We are asking anyone who is attending to please bring your favorite picture of you and my mom. A meal will be provided. Cherel requested to be cremated and spread with her sister Vanessa at Eichelberger Bridge, this will be done at a later time.She was born October 26, 1959 in Dallas, Texas, to the late Leroy and Mattie Ruth Webster.Cherel was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Don Walts; sister, Vanessa Hartig and husband, John; sister, Esther Berry and husband, Paul.She is survived by her son, Chris Chadwick and many sweet people that called her "mom"; sisters, Karen Walts, Wanda Scholder and husband, Voltor; brother David Webster and wife, Ruth; and her kitty cats that she loved.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road Waco, TX 76702.
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Former Waco umpire sentenced to prison in sex assault of teens
-
I-35 shift in heart of Waco means reduced lanes, closed exits through 2021
-
Robber shot during smoke shop holdup sentenced to life in prison
-
Baylor student recovering after hit-and-run
-
Two indicted for capital murder in September death of Waco teen
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.