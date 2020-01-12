Cherel WebsterOct. 26, 1959 - Jan. 5, 2020Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at West VFW 715 S, Reagan St, West TX 76691. We are asking anyone who is attending to please bring your favorite picture of you and my mom. A meal will be provided. Cherel requested to be cremated and spread with her sister Vanessa at Eichelberger Bridge, this will be done at a later time.She was born October 26, 1959 in Dallas, Texas, to the late Leroy and Mattie Ruth Webster.Cherel was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Don Walts; sister, Vanessa Hartig and husband, John; sister, Esther Berry and husband, Paul.She is survived by her son, Chris Chadwick and many sweet people that called her "mom"; sisters, Karen Walts, Wanda Scholder and husband, Voltor; brother David Webster and wife, Ruth; and her kitty cats that she loved.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road Waco, TX 76702.

