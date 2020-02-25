Travis WebbFebruary 4, 1938 - February 21, 2020Travis went to be with Our Lord and Savior on February 21, 2020.Born February 4, 1938, to Collie and Stella Webb, Travis was raised in West, Texas.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel Fort Worth, Texas.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, at Gambrell Street Baptist Church, 1616 W. Gambrell St., Fort Worth, Texas 76115.Survivors are wife of 59 years, Delores; children, Debbie (Gary), Jim, Mike (Kim); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Alyne Beralek.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
9651 - Laurel Land Memorial Chapel
7100 CROWLEY RD
FORT WORTH, TX 76134
