Sheila WebbOct. 14, 1958 - Oct. 8, 2018Sheila Webb, age 59, of Hewitt, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, 2018, at Central United Methodist Church in Waco. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Pendleton Cemetery, Pendleton, TX. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Sheila was born, October 14, 1958, in Ft. Stockton, TX, to the late Tom B. and Ismay Ann Hartman Maples. She graduated from Waco High in 1977. After high school, Sheila went to work for National Lloyd's Insurance Co. in 1980. She worked until 2015, retiring with over 37 years in the insurance field. Sheila married Larry Webb on June 15, 1984 in Waco at St. John's United Methodist Church. Sheila was a Christian and could always be seen in church. She was also well known for her baking ability and the wonderful cookies that she would make. Sheila loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents.Sheila is survived by her husband, Larry Webb; sister, Denise Carver Maples of Waco; brothers, Tommy Dale Maples and wife, Jamie of Irving, and Roger Bernard Maples and wife, Carina of Hewitt; sister-in-law, Charlotte LeMay of Plano; brother-in-law, Richard Webb of Waco; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
