Marion WebbFeb. 28, 1933 - Aug. 10, 2018Marion Wade "Bubba" Webb passed away Friday, August 10, 2018. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park with Pastor Lynn Parks officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 14 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Bubba was born February 28, 1933 to Porter and Ruby (Fridel) Webb. The youngest of three, with brother Billy E. Webb and sister Ruby Marie, who passed away at one month old. He grew up in Waco and graduated from Waco High School in 1952. Bubba served in the U.S. Navy, and upon returning home, he began his work career as a mechanic, working in the Waco area most of his life. He loved wood-working projects and almost anything else he could do with his hands. Bubba enjoyed singing karaoke and playing pool with his son-in-law Brian, winning most of the time. Bubba's most enjoyable and special hobby was dirt track racing. He was such as skilled driver, it wasn't long before he was inducted into the Heart of Texas Speedway Hall of Fame in 2013. Bubba, his father Porter, and brother Billy started the "PP Webb & Son's" racing team which he was most proud of. Bubba loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and always wanted to know the latest on them all.In March of 1959, Bubba married the love of his life, Mary Lou Fowlkes, and they were married 25 years until her passing in 1984. To this marriage were born three children, Susan, Alan and Gloria. After learning that a junior high school sweetheart, Rita, had recently lost her husband, he called to give hiscondolences. Shortly after, Bubba and Rita began dating, got married, and remained so until her passing in 2017.Bubba is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and mother of his three children Mary Lou (Fowlkes) Webb; brother, Billy Webb; sister-in-law, Geraldine Webb; sister, Ruby Marie Webb; and his wife, Rita Passmore Webb.Bubba is survived by his son, Alan Webb and wife, Judy; daughter, Susan Frankum and husband, Brian; daughter, Gloria Eakins and husband, Gary; his step-sons, Robert Passmore and wife, Diane, Randy Passmore and wife, Cindy, and Danny Passmore; grandchildren, Amy Frankum Podsednik and husband, Jason, Courtney Frankum Grill and husband, Nick, Chance Frankum, Corey Morgan and wife, Brandi, Krista Morgan Vieregge and husband, Jerry Don, Sabrina Carter and husband, Bubba, Shane Northcutt, and Kristi Passmore Whitten; great grandchildren Macy, Jersey, Chelsea, Jonathan, Taylor, Tori, Dalton, Brindley, Kendall, Jerry Don (aka Boogie), Karter Dianne, Aleigha, Aliza, Elliott and Audrey will all miss "Grandpa Bubba" dearly.In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Alzheimer's foundation, Cancer foundation, or the charity of your choice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
