Doris M. WebbDec. 8, 1929 - Jan. 1, 2019Our hearts are filled with sadness but our souls are singing praises for God taking Mama to be with our Lord and Savior, and being reunited with her husband of almost 71 years.Doris Webb was born on December 8, 1929 in Hillsboro, Texas. She died on January 1, 2019 exactly the way she wanted: pain free, at home, in her sleep. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Darrell Shaw officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at a later date.Doris sacrificed so many things for her daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids. She could make you laugh anytime you were down, cry with you, hold and protect you when needed. We could count on her in any situation.Doris was the manager at Kmart's original store in Waco of the cafeteria and deli for many years. Her favorite job was pharmacy technician, where she worked until her late 70's, with her daughter at Omnicare.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Webb; and her brother, "Buddy" Hughes.Doris is survived by her daughter, Billie Giles; sister, Linda Storrs; grandchildren, Christy Close and husband, Chuck, Mike Giles and wife, Starlyn; and her four great-grandchildren, Jake Giles, Samantha Close, Dakota Parson and Bailey Holly.The family would like to give a very special thank you to Standards Hospice, Staci, April, Starlyn and staff.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.