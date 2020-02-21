Ruby WeaverSept. 13, 1953 - Feb. 10, 2020Ruby Lee Weaver passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E Loop 340, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Weaver, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
SERENITY LIFE CELEBRATIONS
112 S 35TH ST
WACO, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 E. Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries