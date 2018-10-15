Mary Ann WeaverWith profound sadness, and profound joy, we announce that Mary Ann Weaver has left this life to begin her new everlasting life in Heaven with Jesus. She is now free of pain and struggle as she rests in the loving arms of our Lord. Mary Ann is lovingly celebrated by her husband, Frank; children, Richard (Annie), Paige (Jeff), Susan (Sara), Joe (Tara); grandchildren, Peter (Nok), Erin, Ian, Margaret; siblings Tommy, Cathy (Mason) and many, many relatives and friends.Mary Ann was born October 11, 1942 in West, Texas where she grew up surrounded by an abundance of siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. At West High School she was an editor of the school paper and earned her letter jacket playing basketball. When Mary Ann was only 12 years old her mother taught her and her cousin Jeanie to drive the old Henry J, sparking a life-long love for travel.After high school Mary Ann graduated from 4C Business College in Accounting, and she put those skills to good use, always keeping the books balanced for her husband's car dealerships in Waco, Texas. She worked hard to contribute to the success of the family business as well as create a warm and loving home for a blended family. To Mary Ann there was no such thing as a stepchild or half-sibling – kids were kids and all found a welcome home with her.After a near fatal encounter with lung cancer in her early 40's, Mary Ann understood life is fleeting and she made the absolute most of her days. She traveled prolifically, with family and friends but most often with her co-conspirator and husband, Frank. For her 50th birthday she went white water rafting down the Snake River with an all women over 50 group. She made many trips to New York to see shows, once declaring, "Les Miserable? Heck, after that I was more miserable." She saw the Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany, accompanied her son Joe's high school class to Italy, visited her daughter Susan in Japan, her son Richard in Thailand, her sister in Mexico and her daughter-in-law Tara's family in England. She and Frank saw Hawaii from a helicopter and Alaska by boat. They swam with stingrays in the Caribbean and went on a photo-safari in South Africa, spending two weeks living in a thatched hut without electricity or running water but with giraffes, snakes, leopards and lions. They toured the northeastern U.S. to see fall colors, the southern coast to attend car shows, the Rockies for fly-fishing and Napa for obvious reasons.Mary Ann had a big heart and a generous spirit, helping those she could and praying for the rest. She was a founding member of the Georgetown chapter of Seeds for Strength and a volunteer at Georgetown Public Library. She was an active member of the Jesus You & Me Bible Study Group where she found a sisterhood of kindred spirits. In the final days of her life this group provided much needed spiritual support. The entire family will remember their kindness and generosity.It's impossible to sum up such a rich life in only a few paragraphs. Mary Ann's earthly résumé contains, but is not limited to the following: backgammon champion, prize-winning photographer, bold world traveler, player of dominoes, bookstore owner extraordinaire, alligator wrestler, Hummel collector, deep-sea diver, rally racer, deck boat pilot, bartender, bounty hunter (in the grocery aisle), bargain hunter, hunter of wild game, master of Farkle, Orvis School of Fly Fishing graduate, accomplished glider pilot, unsinkable sailor, armchair philosopher, canoeist, gardener, reader, writer, philanthropist, accountant, loyal wife, loving mother, devoted friend, and cooker of dinners that led to many memorable meals in restaurants. Are all these things true? Does it really matter? This is how Mary Ann Weaver will be remembered -- larger than life, funny, inspiring, beautiful, quirky and courageous.A celebration of life will be held at Cooke-Walden Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Dr., Georgetown Thursday, October 18 at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 E. University Ave, Georgetown on Friday, October 19 at 11a.m. The burial service will follow approximately 2 p.m. at White Rock Cemetery in Ross, Texas.In lieu of flowers please make gifts to St. Jude Children's Hospital, in memory of Mary Ann Weaver www.stjude.org/donate.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.