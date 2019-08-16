Lucille WeaverJan. 7, 1930 - Aug. 14, 2019Lucille Weaver, 89, of Waco, died August 14, 2019 at her residence after a brief illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, at First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., in Waco, with the Rev. Austin Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Mrs. Dewlen was born January 7, 1930, in Philadelphia, Tennessee, to P.R. and Lotta Mae Millsaps. She moved to the Waco area as a young child and spent the remainder of her life in Waco. She attended LaVega High School and graduated from 4-C Business College in Waco. Thereafter, she served for many years as Secretary/Treasurer for the Harwin Shoe Corporation, which operated the women's shoe department at Goldstein-Migel and several other department stores throughout Texas. In the 1970s, she accepted a position as Office Manager for Spenco, Inc. and remained in that position until her retirement.On February 15, 1947, she married insurance executive and real estate investor Sam O. Weaver, Sr., who preceded her in death on July 12, 1992. In 2003, Lucille married best-selling novelist, Al Dewlen. He preceded her in death in 2012.At the time of her death, Mrs. Dewlen was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Waco.Lucille was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Hugh Millsaps.She is survived by her sons, Sam O. Weaver, Jr. and wife, Micah, of Waco, R. David Weaver and wife, Marcia, of Dallas, and The Rev. James L. Weaver and wife, Susan, of Urbandale, Iowa; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and her best friend and companion, Carol Miller, of Waco.The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of St. Catherine Center for the special care and attention that was provided to Mrs. Dewlen in her twilight years.Pallbearers will be Franklin Perrian Weaver, Matthew Clowers, Lucy Clowers, Michael Sutton, Mike Andrews, and Eric Layden.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
