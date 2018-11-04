Dixie Marie WeaverJuly 7, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2018Dixie Marie Jackson Weaver passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018.Dixie was born July 7, 1946, in Lorena, Texas, to Roscoe William Jackson, Sr., and Julia Mae McDade Jackson. She was educated at Downsville High School and worked at Providence Hospital for 33 years. Dixie enjoyed traveling and being with family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Louise Hubbard, Clytee Jackson, Gladys Newhouse, and Jewel Smith; and her only brother, Roscoe William Jackson, Jr.She is survived by her former husband, Charlie L. Weaver; their only child, Shelia Weaver Smith; son-in-law, Hargate Smith; two grandsons, Charles Smith and Jackson Smith; five sisters, Vera Faye Hightower of Lubbock, Texas, Lillian Pullen of Waco, Shirley Long of Killeen, Texas, Linda Jones of Fort Worth, and Mary Reed of Belton, Texas; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Place.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
