Onita and Tony WaylandOnita Caddell Wayland passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, followed by her husband, M.C. "Tony" Wayland who passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020.Visitation for both will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at the First Baptist Church in Mart. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., and burial at 1:00 p.m., at Prairie Hill Cemetery.On February 13, 1928, Onita was born in Limestone County to Lee and Callie Mann Caddell. She graduated from Groesbeck High School in 1945. Faye Read of Mart introduced Tony and Onita and so began a 73 year love story. On October 26, 1946, Tony and Onita were married in Waco.During all their married life, Onita and Tony lived in Mart where Onita focused on her family, church, and many volunteer activities. As a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Mart, she served for decades in the Primary Department as record keeper and as an active member of the church kitchen team. A mother of two daughters, she was involved in their school activities, including serving as room mother and driving Mart girls' basketball and volleyball teams to athletic activities when a school bus was not available.Onita also drove her father-in-law to all Mart football games.As the wife of a railroad engineer, she served five years as International President of the GIAs, a sister organization of the BLE (Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers) to which Tony belonged. Other activities included serving as Worthy Matron of the Mart Eastern Star, manning displays with the Farm Bureau, and she was an avid golfer.Onita was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, R.L. Caddell and wife, Mattie Caddell, and Earl Caddell; and niece, Judy Caddell Rider and husband, Hank Rider.Her survivors include daughters, Brenda Fischer and husband, Lee, and Toni W. Daugherty and husband, Roger; grandchildren, Kristen Folley, Kori Wayland Fancher, Steven and Jill Fischer, and Meredith and Chad Dupree; great-grandchildren, Kai and Kade Crawford, Elena Fischer, and Fischer Dupree; as well as nieces and nephews: Jan and husband, Guilio, Roger and Cherokee Caddell, Robert and Mary Jane Caddell, Lindsey and husband, Greg New, and Seth Rider and all their families.M.C. "Tony" was born at Christmas Creek in the Prairie Hill area to Herbert "Hub" and Zeddie Hinson Wayland on October 17, 1922. While in school he was a member of the Boy Scouts and participated in basketball, football, and tennis.After graduating from Mart High School in 1941, he was signed to play minor league baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers. His career was interrupted by World War II, when he became a member of The Greatest Generation. He and his friend, Jack Davis, rode the Interurban from Waco to Dallas and enlisted in the Army. Tony served in the European Theater with the 104th Calvary Reconnaissance Troup (Mecz), was discharged on December 1, 1945, and returned to his hometown of Mart, Texas.For many years he was a railroad engineer for the Missouri Pacific, later Union Pacific, and belonged to the BLE. Tony and Onita lived in Mart all their married life where they raised their family in the house he, his father, and his brother built. As avid football fans, he and Onita followed the Mart Panther football team. Active in many organizations, it was the Mart Chamber of Commerce where he met Curtis Jones, his life-long friend and neighbor. Tony was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Mart, and faithfully served his church in many capacities. He was Worship Patron of the Mart Easter Star. Tony also served on the Mart ISD School Board, the Brazos Valley Higher Education Board, on the Board of Directors of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank (InCommons) and was a member of the Texas Farm Bureau. Tony served two terms as Mayor of Mart and was honored as a Mart Ex-Students' Association Outstanding Alumni.In addition, he was a licensed ham operator.Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Zeddie Hinson Wayland; brother, Jack Wayland; and nieces, Darla Robinson and Judy Crane.His survivors include his daughters, Brenda Fischer and husband, Lee Fischer, of Waco, and Toni W. Daugherty and husband, Roger, of Burnet; grandchildren Kristen Folley, Kori Wayland Fancher, Steven and Jill Fischer and Meredith and Chad Dupree; great-grandchildren, Kai and Kade Crawford, Elena Fischer, and Fischer Dupree and nephew, David Jack Wayland and wife, Judy.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mart or the charity of your choice.
Wayland, Onita and Tony
To plant a tree in memory of Onita Wayland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.